Altrius Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the quarter. POSCO accounts for 1.7% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 617.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

