Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 109,163 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,163 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises approximately 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Stellantis by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Stellantis by 21.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,533,000 after buying an additional 2,988,776 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $34,203,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 179.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.4 %

Stellantis Profile

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,441. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

