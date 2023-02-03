Altrius Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.97. 924,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

