Altrius Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.24. 749,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

