Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.60. 1,311,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,140. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

