Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 1,407,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

