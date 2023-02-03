Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $64.58. 918,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.