Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $2.92 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,224 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $258.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

