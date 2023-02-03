Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $428,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $9.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.67. 1,908,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

