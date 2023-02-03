Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $5 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,255 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.04. 1,150,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,470. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,555.00.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

