Altrius Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,923,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

