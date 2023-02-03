Altrius Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 607,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,149. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Unilever

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.