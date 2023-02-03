Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 5,215 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.00. 345,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

