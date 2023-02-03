Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 7,219 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $41.41. 5,096,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,798,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

