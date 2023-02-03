Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.