Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,437,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,592,695. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

