Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $171.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.81.

AMZN stock opened at $112.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

