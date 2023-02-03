Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $171.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Amazon.com Stock Up 7.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $112.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.