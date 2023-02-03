Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 272.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,424 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 83.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 589,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 267,362 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth about $17,755,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,170,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 191,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.8% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

