American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Trading Down 3.0 %

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

AEP traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $91.69. 1,019,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,975. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.