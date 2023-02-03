American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$30.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.69 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

AMSC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 82,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 338,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,455.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.