AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.75 EPS.

ABC stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $134.63 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,257,730 shares of company stock worth $3,040,401,382 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,877,000 after buying an additional 309,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,120,000 after buying an additional 188,111 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 443.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 130,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

