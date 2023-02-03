AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.62. 402,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

