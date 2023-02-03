Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $246.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average of $257.12. Amgen has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 410.85% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

