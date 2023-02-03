Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.15 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $52.62 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00014899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00419358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.35 or 0.28603474 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00466923 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

