AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of AXR stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMREP Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.