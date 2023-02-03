Analysts Offer Predictions for O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

O-I Glass Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $22.60 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,735 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 264,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107,351 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 434,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

