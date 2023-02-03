Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PANW traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,006. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

