Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $9.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.59. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

