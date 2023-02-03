Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $63.08

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 430,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 290,326 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

