Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Target Price at C$22.44

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEG. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

MEG Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

MEG opened at C$21.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$13.91 and a one year high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

