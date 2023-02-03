Analysts Set Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,110

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,110 ($13.71).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.97) to GBX 1,075 ($13.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($12.66) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.20) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Unite Group Stock Performance

Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,041 ($12.86) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 946.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 977.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 774.26. Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 773 ($9.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.93).

About Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

