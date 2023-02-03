Analyzing Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Bank 0 5 9 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $186.29, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 23.23% N/A N/A Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.90 $7.99 million $2.99 9.28 Signature Bank $3.71 billion 2.43 $1.34 billion $20.78 6.89

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

