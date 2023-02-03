Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.34

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.34 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.25). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 182,457 shares changing hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.46. The firm has a market cap of £114.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2,040.00.

About Anglo Asian Mining

(Get Rating)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.