AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $26.96.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
