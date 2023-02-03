AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,469,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

