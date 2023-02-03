Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $269.45 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00048726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029465 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019313 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00222566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002774 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00161385 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02807402 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $45,150,281.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

