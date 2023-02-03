Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,640

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,300 ($16.06) to GBX 1,640 ($20.25) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANFGF. Barclays lowered Antofagasta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.41) to GBX 1,280 ($15.81) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.61) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.09) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,269.60.

Shares of ANFGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

