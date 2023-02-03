Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 192,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,732. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $55.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT
About Apartment Income REIT
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.