Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 192,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,732. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

About Apartment Income REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

