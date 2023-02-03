APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.42

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 1317001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 364,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 187,083 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

