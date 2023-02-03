Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.73

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.73 and last traded at $71.30, with a volume of 1086112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

