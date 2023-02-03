Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,835. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

