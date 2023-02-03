Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,486 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 104,023 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,809. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

