Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.05. 243,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

