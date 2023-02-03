Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.42. 474,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

