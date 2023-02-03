Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.39. 37,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,542. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

