Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

