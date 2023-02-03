Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,608,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 419,364 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 100,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,246. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

