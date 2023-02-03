Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 24,350,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 72,001,102 shares.The stock last traded at $152.23 and had previously closed at $150.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

