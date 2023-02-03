AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.74. 93,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 70,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of AppTech Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.80 target price for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.
