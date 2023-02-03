Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

APTV opened at $116.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

