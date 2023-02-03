Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00 to $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.700 billion to $19.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.32 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Aptiv Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of APTV stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Aptiv by 42.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.